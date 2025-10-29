Molson Coors Beverage (TAP.A) Price Target Decreased by 17.91% to 55.64

The average one-year price target for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) has been revised to $55.64 / share. This is a decrease of 17.91% from the prior estimate of $67.78 dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $42.95 to a high of $76.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molson Coors Beverage. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAP.A is 0.00%, an increase of 68.98%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cibc World Markets holds 22K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing a decrease of 176.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP.A by 77.20% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

