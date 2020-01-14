Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.43, changing hands as high as $55.60 per share. Molson Coors Beverage Co shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TAP's low point in its 52 week range is $49.82 per share, with $67.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.25. The TAP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

