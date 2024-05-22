News & Insights

Markets
TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Starts Public Offering Of Euro-dominated Sr. Notes

May 22, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Wednesday said it has commenced public offering of euro-denominated senior notes.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes including the repayment of the 800 million euros notes to be matured in July 2024.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Bank of Montreal, London Branch, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, RBC Europe Limited and Scotiabank (Ireland) Designated Activity Company are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.