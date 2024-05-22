Molson Coors Beverage Starts Public Offering Of Euro-dominated Sr. Notes

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Wednesday said it has commenced public offering of euro-denominated senior notes.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes including the repayment of the 800 million euros notes to be matured in July 2024.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Bank of Montreal, London Branch, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, RBC Europe Limited and Scotiabank (Ireland) Designated Activity Company are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

