Molson Coors Beverage Sees Constant Currency Sales Growth In FY23 - Update

February 21, 2023 — 07:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP, TAP-A), while reporting a fourth-quarter loss amid nearly flat revenues, on Tuesday issued fiscal 2023 forecast, despite the uncertainties that exist with a softer beer industry and the impacts of continued global inflationary cost pressures.

For the full year, the company expects net sales to grow in low single-digit versus 2022 on a constant currency basis.

The company projects low single-digit increase in underlying income before income taxes compared to 2022 on a constant currency basis.

On February 20, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share, to be paid on March 17, to shareholders of Class A and Class B common stock of record on March 3.

