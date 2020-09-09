Molson Coors Beverage Launch New Non-alcoholic Beverages

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TAP, TPX.TO) Wednesday unveiled a new slate of non-alcoholic products that it intends to roll this fall as part of the company's efforts to expand beyond the beer.

"We're following through on our promise to seek out new opportunities beyond beer, and we'll continue to innovate and move into new spaces as it's an important part of our long-term strategy," said Pete Marino, president of emerging growth for Molson Coors Beverage Company. "This is just the start of our entrance to the marketplace with breakthrough brands, and we couldn't have a better partner to embark on this journey with than LA Libations."

The first of the new brands to hit shelves will be Huzzah, which launches this September in Southern California. The company describes Huzzah as a pumped-up, full-flavored seltzer with added probiotics to help support a healthy gut, the shelf-stable beverage contains 3g or less of sugar per 12oz can and 15 calories or less. Huzzah will be available in three flavors: Strawberry & Hibiscus, Juicy Pear and Raspberry & Lemon.

Upcoming products include MadVine, a 100% plant-based, diet soda with zero calories; Golden Wing, a cutting-edge, grain-based milk alternative packed with proteins and nutrients, made with top-quality barley and no additives, stabilizers or frothing agents; and a yet-to-be announced, nootropic performance beverage that provides enhanced focus, nutrition, and improved performance.

