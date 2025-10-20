Markets
TAP

Molson Coors Beverage To Cut Approx. 9% Of Its Americas Business Salaried Workforce

October 20, 2025 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP, TAP.A) announced a corporate restructuring plan. The company plans to eliminate approximately 400 salaried positions across its Americas business by the end of December 2025 - including hundreds of salaried positions that were already open from role prioritization efforts put in place earlier in the year, and those who may be granted voluntary severance as part of this restructuring. The company noted that the plan is estimated to result in the reduction of approximately 9% of its Americas business salaried workforce.

The company currently expects to incur certain related charges in the range of $35 million to $50 million, substantially all of which relate to primarily cash severance payments and post-employment benefits to be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.