Molson Coors Beverage To Cut Approx. 9% Of Its Americas Business Salaried Workforce

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP, TAP.A) announced a corporate restructuring plan. The company plans to eliminate approximately 400 salaried positions across its Americas business by the end of December 2025 - including hundreds of salaried positions that were already open from role prioritization efforts put in place earlier in the year, and those who may be granted voluntary severance as part of this restructuring. The company noted that the plan is estimated to result in the reduction of approximately 9% of its Americas business salaried workforce.

The company currently expects to incur certain related charges in the range of $35 million to $50 million, substantially all of which relate to primarily cash severance payments and post-employment benefits to be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2025.

