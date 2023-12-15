Molson Coors Beverage Company - (TAP.A) Price Target Increased by 20.95% to 69.75

The average one-year price target for Molson Coors Beverage Company - (NYSE:TAP.A) has been revised to 69.75 / share. This is an increase of 20.95% from the prior estimate of 57.67 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.19 to a high of 83.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of 0.00 / share.

Molson Coors Beverage Company - Declares $0.41 Dividend

On November 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023 received the payment on December 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.75%, the lowest has been 2.05%, and the highest has been 3.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=82).

The current dividend yield is ∞ standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molson Coors Beverage Company -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAP.A is 0.01%, a decrease of 98.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 98.55% to 46K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cibc World Markets holds 45K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 51.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP.A by 139.00% over the last quarter.

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coppell Advisory Solutions holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 17.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP.A by 69.80% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 15.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAP.A by 72.10% over the last quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage Background Information

Molson Coors Beverage Background Information

The Molson Coors Beverage Company is an American-Canadian multinational drink and brewing company incorporated under Delaware General Corporation Law and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Molson Coors was formed in 2005 through the merger of Molson of Canada, and Coors of the United States.

