Molson Coors Beverage Company - (TAP.A) Declares $0.41 Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage Company - said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.71%, the lowest has been 2.05%, and the highest has been 3.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=90).

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molson Coors Beverage Company -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAP.A is 0.01%, a decrease of 91.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 51.90% to 12K shares.

The forecasts range from a low of 48.44 to a high of $72.86.

The projected annual revenue for Molson Coors Beverage Company - is 11,038MM, an increase of 1.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cibc World Markets holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 132.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP.A by 4.63% over the last quarter.

TMVAX - RBC Microcap Value Fund A Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 74.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAP.A by 143.25% over the last quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage Background Information

The Molson Coors Beverage Company is an American-Canadian multinational drink and brewing company incorporated under Delaware General Corporation Law and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Molson Coors was formed in 2005 through the merger of Molson of Canada, and Coors of the United States.

Key filings for this company:

