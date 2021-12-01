Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TAP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.44, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TAP was $44.44, representing a -27.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.48 and a 4.66% increase over the 52 week low of $42.46.

TAP is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). TAP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.06. Zacks Investment Research reports TAP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.4%, compared to an industry average of 16.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tap Dividend History page.

