News & Insights

Markets
TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Company Takes Majority Ownership Stake In ZOA

November 07, 2024 — 06:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP, TAP.A) said it is taking a majority ownership stake in ZOA, the better-for-you energy brand co-founded by Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman. Molson Coors and ZOA first struck a partnership when the brand launched in 2021, and Molson Coors increased its stake in ZOA last September.

Separately, Molson Coors Beverage Company said it is adjusting full year 2024 top-line guidance. The company continues to expect to achieve the remaining targets for the full year 2024. Net Sales are projected to decline approximate 1% from 2023 on a constant currency basis from previous guidance of low single-digit increase versus 2023 on a constant currency basis. The company said the adjustment is due to the softness in the U.S. beer industry over the peak selling season. Underlying earnings per share is anticipated to rise mid single-digit compared to 2023 but narrowed to the high end of the range.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company are down 3% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.