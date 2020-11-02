Molson Coors Beverage Company Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$2.8b, some 3.6% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.58, 46% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:TAP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Molson Coors Beverage from 15 analysts is for revenues of US$10.2b in 2021 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 3.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 36% to US$3.66. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$10.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.55 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$43.54, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Molson Coors Beverage analyst has a price target of US$62.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$32.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Molson Coors Beverage's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 3.4%, compared to a historical growth rate of 20% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Molson Coors Beverage is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Molson Coors Beverage following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Molson Coors Beverage. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Molson Coors Beverage going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Molson Coors Beverage that you should be aware of.

