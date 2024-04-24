Molson Coors Beverage Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TAP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.06, changing hands as low as $61.70 per share. Molson Coors Beverage Co shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TAP's low point in its 52 week range is $55.665 per share, with $70.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.51. The TAP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.