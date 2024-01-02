Molson Coors Beverage Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TAP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.65, changing hands as high as $61.97 per share. Molson Coors Beverage Co shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TAP's low point in its 52 week range is $48.485 per share, with $70.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.03. The TAP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

