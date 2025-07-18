Molina to Report Q2 Earnings: Healthy Revenues, Weak Pulse on Earnings

Healthcare plan provider, Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH, is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 23, 2025, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $5.56 per shareon revenues of $10.84 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate witnessed three downward revisions over the past week against no movement in the opposite direction. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year decrease of 5.1%. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 9.7%.

For full-year 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Molina Healthcare’s revenues is pegged at $44.06 billion, implying a rise of 8.4% year over year. However, the consensus mark for 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $22.58, indicating a decline of 0.3% on a year-over-year basis. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

Molina Healthcare beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being negative 1.6%. This is depicted in the figure below.

Q2 Earnings Whispers for MOH

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s not the case here.

MOH has an Earnings ESP of -1.09% and carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping MOH’s Q2 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for premiums indicates growth of 10.1% year over year in the second quarter, while our model estimate suggests a 7.4% increase. We expect Medicaid premiums to grow 4.1% year over year in the to-be-reported quarter. The consensus estimate for the Medicare premiums is $1.5 billion, up 1.9% year over year.

Earlier this month, the company pointed out a dislocation between premium rate growth and the accelerating medical cost trend. An aging U.S. population is likely to have sustained the solid demand for its Medicare plans in the second quarter. The Medicaid membership growth is likely to have been offset by the redetermination process.

Medicaid membership is expected to have decreased 1.2% year over year, while MOH’s Medicare membership is projected to witness 4.2% growth. Furthermore, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Marketplace membership suggests a 63% increase from the year-ago period.

However, the consensus mark for medical care ratio (MCR) in Marketplace is pegged at 77.49% in the to-be-reported quarter, up from 71.60% a year ago. The consensus mark for total MCR is pegged at 88.86%, up from 88.60% a year ago.

Along with this, rising costs and lower investment income make an earnings beat uncertain. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for investment income indicates a 12.1% decline year over year. Our model estimate for second quarter total operating expenses predicts a more than 8% increase from the year-ago period, due to higher medical care costs and G&A expenses. The company expects its adjusted net income to be around $295 million in the quarter, a decline of 13.5% from a year ago.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Molina Healthcare, here are some companies from the broader Medical space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Boston Scientific Corporation BSX has an Earnings ESP of +0.88% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boston Scientific’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter indicates 16.1% year-over-year growth. Boston Scientific’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.8%.

CVS Health Corporation CVS has an Earnings ESP of +2.06% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVS Health’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.47. CVS Health’s earnings beat estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 18.1%.

Cencora, Inc. COR has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cencora’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter indicates 13.2% year-over-year growth. Cencora’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 6%.

