Molina (MOH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Molina (MOH) reported revenue of $10.34 billion, up 21% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.01, compared to $5.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.96, the EPS surprise was +0.84%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Molina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

MCR - Total : 89.2% compared to the 88.4% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 89.2% compared to the 88.4% average estimate based on four analysts. MCR - Medicare : 89.6% versus 88.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 89.6% versus 88.3% estimated by two analysts on average. MCR - Marketplace : 73% versus 82% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 73% versus 82% estimated by two analysts on average. Ending Membership by Program - Total : 5.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.64 million.

: 5.6 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.64 million. Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid : 4.94 million compared to the 5.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.94 million compared to the 5.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Premium tax revenue : $508 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $285.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +188.6%.

: $508 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $285.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +188.6%. Revenue- Premium revenue : $9.69 billion compared to the $9.59 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year.

: $9.69 billion compared to the $9.59 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year. Revenue- Investment income : $118 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $117.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

: $118 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $117.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%. Revenue- Other revenue : $20 million versus $21.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $20 million versus $21.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicare : $1.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.5%.

: $1.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +32.5%. Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicaid : $7.67 billion versus $7.47 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.

: $7.67 billion versus $7.47 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change. Revenue- Premium revenue- Marketplace: $659 million compared to the $578.16 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.6% year over year.

Shares of Molina have returned -18% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.