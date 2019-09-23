Molina (MOH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Molina (MOH) closed the most recent trading day at $116.21, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of Medicaid-related services had lost 11.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.23%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MOH as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MOH is projected to report earnings of $2.70 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.12 billion, down 12.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.51 per share and revenue of $16.60 billion, which would represent changes of +8.48% and -12.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MOH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. MOH is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, MOH is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.96. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.7.

Also, we should mention that MOH has a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

