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Molina Healthcare Wins Illinois Medicaid Managed Care Contract

June 10, 2026 — 11:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) announced that the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) intends to award a HealthChoice Illinois Medicaid Managed Care program contract to its Illinois health plan subsidiary, Molina Healthcare of Illinois.

The new contract is expected to go live on January 1, 2027. It will run for four-and-a-half years, with the option for the state to extend it for up to an additional five-and-a-half years. Molina Healthcare of Illinois will be one of six health plans providing coverage to Illinois's approximately 3.1 million Medicaid beneficiaries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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