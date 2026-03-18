Molina Healthcare Stock Falls 53% as One Fund Adds $8.5 Million. Is It a Buy?

Key Points

Redwood Capital Management added 51,600 Molina Healthcare shares in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $8.48 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end stake value increased by $7.91 million, reflecting both share increase and price movement.

The quarter-end position stood at 110,000 shares valued at $19.09 million.

Molina Healthcare now makes up 2% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Molina Healthcare ›

On February 17, 2026, Redwood Capital Management disclosed a buy of 51,600 Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) shares, an estimated $8.48 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to its SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Redwood Capital Management increased its stake in Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) by 51,600 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the buy, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter, was $8.48 million. The fund’s position in Molina Healthcare stood at 110,000 shares, with a quarter-end value of $19.09 million. The reported net position change, including price appreciation, was $7.91 million.

What else to know

This buy raises Molina Healthcare to about 2% of Redwood Capital Management’s reportable U.S. equity assets.

Top three equity holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: SATS: $246.51 million NYSE: AER: $187.59 million NYSE: GBTG: $164.12 million

As of Wednesday, shares of Molina Healthcare were priced at $148.79, down a staggering 53% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 19% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Wednesday) $148.79 Market Capitalization $7.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $45.43 billion Net Income (TTM) $472.00 million

Company snapshot

Molina Healthcare provides managed healthcare services primarily through Medicaid, Medicare, and state insurance marketplace programs, with revenue generated from government contracts and premiums.

The company serves low-income families, individuals, and government-sponsored program beneficiaries across many U.S. states.

It operates a scalable, capitated payment structure to manage costs and deliver care to approximately 5.1 million members.

Molina Healthcare is a leading provider of managed healthcare services, focusing on government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare. The company’s strategic emphasis on operational efficiency and tailored health solutions positions it to address the needs of underserved populations in a highly regulated industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Despite generating more than $45 billion in revenue last year, Molina saw profitability fall sharply as higher medical costs and unfavorable contract dynamics weighed on earnings. Full-year adjusted EPS came in at just over $11, down meaningfully from $22.65 the prior year as the fourth quarter swung to a loss.



What makes this interesting is where it sits relative to the rest of the portfolio. While many of the top holdings skew toward higher-growth, higher-volatility names, this is a more defensive, policy-driven business tied to Medicaid and government programs. The market is already pricing in a tough 2026, with guidance calling for about $42 billion in premium revenue, down 2% year over year, and at least $5 in adjusted earnings per share as the company works through contract resets and exits weaker segments. However, if cost pressures ease and rates catch up, this could end up being a turnaround story.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AerCap. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2027 $60 calls on AerCap. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.