Molina Healthcare Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $368.0, a high estimate of $414.00, and a low estimate of $325.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.43% increase from the previous average price target of $352.40.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Molina Healthcare. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Andrew Mok |Barclays |Raises |Equal-Weight | $362.00|$339.00 | |Lance Wilkes |Bernstein |Announces |Outperform | $414.00|- | |Michael Ha |Baird |Raises |Neutral | $375.00|$331.00 | |David Macdonald |Truist Securities |Raises |Buy | $400.00|$340.00 | |Ann Hynes |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $400.00|$376.00 | |Stephen Baxter |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $372.00|$295.00 | |Ann Hynes |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $376.00|$382.00 | |David Macdonald |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $340.00|$370.00 | |Andrew Mok |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $339.00|$372.00 | |Kevin Caliendo |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $325.00|$374.00 | |Raj Kumar |Stephens & Co. |Maintains |Equal-Weight | $345.00|$345.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Molina Healthcare. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Molina Healthcare. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Molina Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Molina Healthcare's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Molina Healthcare's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Molina Healthcare analyst ratings.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Molina Healthcare: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Molina Healthcare's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.17% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Molina Healthcare's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.87.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MOH

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Bernstein Initiates Coverage On Outperform Apr 2025 Baird Downgrades Outperform Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MOH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.