Markets
MOH

Molina Healthcare Sees Q2, FY25 Adj. EPS Well Below Estimates

July 07, 2025 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While announcing preliminary financial results for the second quarter on Monday, Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) said it now expects its second quarter adjusted earnings to be approximately $5.50 per share, which is modestly below its prior expectations.

On average, 16 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $6.21 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

This preliminary result reflects medical cost pressures in all three lines of business. The Company expects these medical cost pressures to continue into the second half of the year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $21.50 to $22.50 per share, down from prior guidance of $24.50 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $24.48 per share for the year

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MOH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.