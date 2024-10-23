Molina Healthcare sees FY24 adjusted EPS at least $23.50, consensus $23.51

Premium revenue for the full year is unchanged and expected to be approximately $38 billion, an increase of approximately 17% from the full year 2023. Adjusted earnings per diluted share for the full year is unchanged and expected to be at least $23.50, representing approximately 13% growth over the full year 2023. Continued strong performance due to Marketplace, operating leverage, and higher net investment income are expected to offset the higher-than-expected trend in Medicaid and Medicare in the second half of the year.

