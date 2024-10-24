Molina Healthcare rises 19.3%

Molina Healthcare (MOH) is up 19.3%, or $53.07 to $328.07.
- Molina Healthcare price target lowered to $331 from $405 at Baird
- Medicare paid insurers approx $4.2B for home diagnoses, WSJ reports
- Closing Bell Movers: Tesla gains 12% as Q3 earnings beat estimates
- Molina Healthcare reports Q3 adjusted EPS $6.01, consensus $5.94
- Molina Healthcare sees FY24 adjusted EPS at least $23.50, consensus $23.51
