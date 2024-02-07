News & Insights

US Markets
MOH

Molina Healthcare reports Q4 beat on lower medical costs, higher premiums

February 07, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Written by Puyaan Singh and Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Adds earnings and details in paragraphs 1-3

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare MOH.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, benefiting from higher premiums and lower-than-expected medical costs.

Molina's quarterly medical loss ratio, or the percentage of premiums paid out for medical services, was 89.1%, compared with analysts' estimate of 90%.

The company's revenue from premiums rose 5.6% to $8.36 billion, and its total revenue of $9.05 billion beat analysts' expectations of $8.37 billion, according to LSEG data.

Molina sees its 2024 medical loss ratio to be 88.2%, versus analysts' estimate of 88.4%.

The company expects 2024 adjusted profit to be at least $23.5 per share, versus LSEG estimates of $23.57 apiece.

The health insurer's main business is Medicaid insurance, a government-backed plan for low-income people.

Memberships for Medicaid plans fell 4.5% to 4.5 million from a year-ago period, while that for Medicare grew 10.3% to 172,000, the company said.

Molina reported adjusted profit of $4.38 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, above analysts' estimate of $4.35.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh and Pratik Jain; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Puyaan.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MOH
UNH
HUM
CVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.