Molina Healthcare reports Q3 adjusted EPS $6.01, consensus $5.94

Reports Q3 revenue $10.34B, consensus $9.92B. As of September 30, 2024, the company served approximately 5.6 million members, an increase of 8% compared to September 30, 2023. The consolidated MCR for the third quarter of 2024 was 89.2% and reflects continued focus on managing medical costs. The Medicaid MCR for the third quarter of 2024 was 90.5%.

