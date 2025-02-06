Molina Healthcare Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Growing Medical Costs

Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.05, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.81. However, the bottom line grew 15.3% from the year-ago period.

Total revenues amounted to $10.5 billion, which improved 16% year over year. But the top line marginally missed the consensus mark.

The weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results included higher medical care costs, lower investment income and lower-than-expected membership growth. The negatives were partly offset by growing premiums, footprint and contract wins.

MOH’s Full-Year 2024 Figures

Molina Healthcare’s total revenues of $40.65 billion increased from $34.07 billion a year ago and beat the estimate of $40.58 billion. Adjusted EPS grew from $20.88 per share to $22.65 in 2024 but missed the consensus mark of $23.44. Adjusted net income of $1.31 billion grew from $1.21 billion a year ago.

MOH’s Q4 Operational Update

Premium revenues of $9.98 billion increased 19.4% year over year in the quarter under review and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.85 billion and our estimate of $9.82 billion. The improvement stemmed from contract wins, buyouts and an expanding nationwide footprint, partly offset by Medicaid redeterminations.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, total membership improved 10.8% year over year to around 5.5 million but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.1%. The health insurer witnessed year-over-year increases in customers within its Medicaid, Medicare and Marketplace businesses.

Investment income fell 2.6% year over year to $111 million but beat the consensus mark of $108.2 million.

Total operating expenses of $10.1 billion increased 15.9% year over year and were higher than our model estimate of $9.7 billion due to a significant rise in medical care costs coupled with higher general and administrative expenses. Adjusted general and administrative expense ratio decreased to 6.3% in the fourth quarter from 7% a year ago. Interest expenses of $34 million rose from $27 million a year ago.

The consolidated medical care ratio (medical costs as a percentage of premium revenues), or MCR, was 90.2% in the quarter under review. The metric rose from 89.1% a year ago and was higher than the consensus mark of 88.72%. Also, the figure was higher than our estimate of 88.6%.

Molina Healthcare’s adjusted net income increased 12.2% year over year to $286 million.

MOH’s Financial Update (as of Dec. 31, 2024)

Molina Healthcare exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4.66 billion, which declined from the 2023-end level of $4.85 billion. Total assets of $15.63 billion rose from $14.89 billion at 2023 end.

Long-term debt of $2.92 billion rose from $2.18 billion at 2023-end.

Total stockholders’ equity of $4.5 billion increased from the $4.2 billion figure at 2023-end.

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $644 million in 2024 compared with $1.66 billion in 2023. The significant decline was due to differences in the timing of government receivables and payables.

MOH’s 2025 Guidance

Management expects premium revenues to be around $42 billion, which indicates an improvement of around 9% from the 2024 reported figure. Adjusted EPS is forecasted at a minimum of $24.50 this year, which implies a rise of roughly 8% from the 2024 figure. The company’s expanding legacy footprint and continued realization of new store-embedded earnings are likely to support growth.

Adjusted net income is projected to be $1.36 billion, while GAAP net income is expected at $1.25 billion for 2025. Total membership is estimated to be 5.9 million by 2025-end. Consolidated MCR is likely to stay at 88.7%. It expects the effective tax rate to be 25.3% in 2025.

