Molina Healthcare Prices $850 Mln Of 6.500% Senior Notes Due 2031

November 17, 2025 — 07:39 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) announced that it priced $850 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.500% senior notes due 2031 to be sold in a private offering. The offering is expected to close on or about November 20, 2025.

The company noted that the notes will not be guaranteed by any of its subsidiaries at the time of issuance. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.500% per year. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, commencing August 15, 2026 and will accrue from the Settlement Date. The Notes will mature on February 15, 2031.

The company estimates that after deducting fees and expenses payable by the Company, the net proceeds from the issuance and sale of the Notes will be approximately $838 million.

The company plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to repay the company's outstanding delayed draw term loans under its existing credit agreement.

