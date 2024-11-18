News & Insights

Molina Healthcare price target lowered to $340 from $362 at Wells Fargo

November 18, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Molina Healthcare (MOH) to $340 from $362 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares as the firm updates Managed Care estimates post-election. All estimates assume the expiration of enhanced exchange subsidies for 2026, Wells notes. The firm believes Medicare Advantage risk/reward improves with Republicans, although areas of concern still exist.

