Molina Healthcare Posts Lower Q2 Earnings, Raises Full-Year Guidance; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, showing a decline in revenue and earnings compared to the same period last year. Despite the weaker quarter, the company raised its full-year guidance, signaling confidence in stabilizing margins.

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Molina reported a total revenue of $10.87 billion, down 5% from $11.43 billion in Q2 2025.

Premium revenue declined to $10.24 billion, a drop from $10.87 billion a year earlier.

GAAP net income was $60 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, down sharply from $255 million, or $4.75 per share, in Q2 2025.

Adjusted net income was $77 million, or $1.51 per share, compared to $294 million, or $5.48 per share, a year earlier.

Margins:

The consolidated medical care ratio (MCR) rose to 92.2% from 90.4% in Q2 2025, reflecting higher medical costs relative to premiums.

The G&A ratio was 6.7%, slightly higher than 6.2% last year.

Pre-tax margin fell to 0.8% from 2.8% in the prior year.

Membership:

As of June 30, 2026, Molina served approximately 4.9 million members, down from 5.6 million a year earlier.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026:

Total revenue was $21.67 billion, down from $22.57 billion in the first half of 2025.

GAAP net income was $74 million, compared to $553 million in the prior year.

Adjusted net income was $197 million, versus $627 million in H1 2025.

Operating cash flow improved significantly, generating $788 million.

Guidance

Molina reaffirmed full-year premium revenue guidance at approximately $42 billion, compared with $43.05 billion from FY2025.

GAAP earnings guidance was raised to at least $2.15 per diluted share, compared with $8.92 in FY2025, while adjusted earnings guidance increased to at least $5.25 per share, up $0.25 from prior expectations, compared with $11.03 from FY2025.

Management described 2026 as a trough year for Medicaid margins, burdened by new contract implementation and Medicare Part D underperformance, but expects profitable growth in 2027.

MOH has traded between $121.06 and $244.89 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $221.74, down 2.12%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $201.83, down 8.85%.

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