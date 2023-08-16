Molina Healthcare (MOH) Wins Medicaid Deal From New Mexico HSD

Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH unveiled the intent of the New Mexico Human Services Department ("HSD") to award a Medicaid managed care contract to its New Mexico subsidiary, Molina Healthcare of New Mexico. The contract will likely be effective for three years from Jul 1, 2024, and has the potential of getting a further five-year extension. Its shares declined 1.2% on Aug 15, replicating declines in broader markets.

The new contract will provide Molina Healthcare an opportunity to extend health care coverage and serve the diversified needs of New Mexico residents, who are members of the state’s Medicaid managed care program (Turquoise Care). It will also enable MOH to deepen its presence across a state that boasts a significant number of Medicaid enrollees.

Apart from MOH, other managed care organizations (MCOs) recently chosen by the New Mexico HSD to award Turquoise Care Medicaid contracts include BlueCross BlueShield, Presbyterian Health Plan and United Health Plan. Announcement of such contract wins implies the overturn of the prior cancellation of the Turquoise Care Request for Proposals that took place on Jan 30 of this year to give time to the new leadership team of New Mexico HSD to evaluate the procurement process for selecting MCOs.

Inevitably, contract wins boost the customer base and fetch health insurers with higher premiums, which remain the most significant contributors to their top line. The medical membership of Molina Healthcare grew 1.1% year over year as of Jun 30, 2023. Besides, its Medicaid membership witnessed year-over-year increase of 2.8% in the same time frame.

The strength of its Medicaid business has fetched numerous contract wins from time to time. This March, it won a four-year contract, which can be further subject to one-year renewal for two times, from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. This was another commendable opportunity for Molina Healthcare to penetrate a geography, which serves around 100,000 Medicaid LTSS members.

In addition to such contract wins, Molina Healthcare also resorts to acquisitions in order to solidify and expand the geographical presence of the Medicaid business. Contract wins and numerous acquisitions make management optimistic to achieve long-term premium revenue growth in the range of 13-15%. And such growth-related efforts have been made possible by the solid financial position of MOH comprising growing cash reserves and robust cash-generating abilities.

Shares of Molina Healthcare have gained 6.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 2% growth. MOH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



