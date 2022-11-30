Molina Healthcare (MOH) Up 11% in 6 Months: More Room to Run?

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH have rallied 11.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 9.1%. The Medical sector and the S&P 500 composite index have lost 7.8% and 4.6%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $19.1 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.5 million.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Improving revenues resulting from membership growth, well-performing Medicare and Medicaid businesses, several buyouts and strong financial standing continue to drive Molina Healthcare.

The leading U.S. health insurer with a current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) has a solid track record of beating estimates in each of the trailing five quarters.

Can MOH Retain the Momentum?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Molina Healthcare’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $17.77 per share, indicating a 31.2% increase on 14.4% higher revenues of $31.8 billion. The consensus mark for 2023 earnings stands at $19.79 per share, suggesting growth of 11.4% on 4.6% higher revenues of $33.2 billion.

The revenues of MOH continue to benefit from higher premium revenues and a growing customer base, resulting from well-devised Medicare and Medicaid plans.

Several contract wins and renewals are expected to drive membership growth in the days ahead. An aging U.S. population is likely to sustain solid demand for the Medicare plans of Molina Healthcare.

Frequent acquisitions pursued by MOH have solidified its capabilities, diversified income streams and extended geographic presence. In October 2022, it purchased managed long-term care business of AgeWell New York. Another notable buyout this year includes that of Cigna Corporation’s CI Texas Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid Plan (MMP) contracts.

Tactical expense management programs of Molina Healthcare aim to lower operating costs, thereby providing some respite to the margins.

MOH boasts a solid cash position through which it can effectively service its debt obligations. Consequently, interest expenses declined 7.8% year over year in the first nine months of 2022. Solid cash-generating abilities enable the health insurer to pursue significant growth-related business investments.

Molina Healthcare boasts an impressive VGM Score of A. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, the best growth and the most promising momentum.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP and AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN. While Medpace flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AMN Healthcare carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Medpace’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 22.04%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEDP’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 44.9%, while the same for revenues indicates growth of 27.1% from the respective year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for MEDP’s 2022 earnings has moved 13.1% north in the past 60 days.

AMN Healthcare’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 10.96%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN’s 2022 earnings indicates a rise of 44%, while the same for revenues suggests an improvement of 30.1% from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for AMN’s 2022 earnings has moved 2.6% north in the past 30 days.

Shares of Medpace and AMN Healthcare have gained 44.7% and 26%, respectively, in the past six months.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cigna Corporation (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.