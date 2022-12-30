Molina Healthcare (MOH) to Incur $200M Impairment Charge in Q4

Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH recently announced in a filing that it would record an impairment charge of around $200 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The non-cash charge is related to certain leased spaces.

MOH’s intention to shift to a permanent remote work environment has led to the decision of reducing its real estate footprint, which triggered the charge. The company anticipates that the non-cash impairment charge will not affect its adjusted net income for the fourth quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income is pegged at $4.06 per share, indicating 41% year-over-year growth. For the full year, Molina Healthcare expects the metric to be a minimum of $17.75 per share, up 31.1% from the 2021 reported figure, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $17.79.

The company beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters with an average of 3.2%. Per its 2022 guidance, premium revenues are projected to be roughly $30.5 billion, signaling a 13.4% increase from the 2021 figure. Also, 2022 net income is expected to be $1 billion, signaling a surge of 57.5% from the 2021 reported figure.

The reduction of MOH’s real estate footprint is expected to result in a sizeable decline in leased real estate expense. This will likely help the company boost its profit levels in the coming days.

Price Performance

MOH shares have climbed 3.9% in the past year compared with the 5.2% increase in the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

