Molina Healthcare (MOH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $322.33, changing hands as low as $310.57 per share. Molina Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOH's low point in its 52 week range is $249.78 per share, with $374 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $310.87. The MOH DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.