Molina Healthcare (MOH) Q3 Earnings Surpass, Increase Y/Y

Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s MOH third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $2.80 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%.



Moreover, the bottom line improved 2.9% year over year, mainly owing to lower expenses.



Also, for the quarter under review, total revenues of $4.2 billion came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. However, the top line declined 9.7% year over year, mainly due to lower Medicaid membership.



Quarterly Operational Update



The company’s net income totaled $175 million, down 11.2% year over year.

Total operating expenses decreased about 10.2% year over year to $3.9 billion. This improvement was attributable to lower medical care costs and no health insurer fees as well as cost of service revenues.



For the third quarter, medical care cost was down 7% year over year to nearly $3.5 billion.



Molina Healthcare’s interest expenses dropped 15.4% year over year to $22 million owing to constant repayment of convertible notes.



Total membership by Government Program for 2019 stands at 3.3 billion, down 16.3% year over year.



During the third quarter, Molina Healthcare received $430 million of dividends from regulated health plan subsidiaries.

Financial Update



As of Sep 30, 2019, Molina Healthcare’s cash and cash equivalents saw a reduction of 5.2% to $2.7 billion from the level at 2018 end.



Total assets fell 6.3% from 2018 end to $6.7 billion.



The company’s shareholder equity improved nearly 11.2% from the figure at 2018 end to $1.8 billion.



For the first nine months of of 2019, net cash outflow from operating activities stands at $398 million.



2019 Guidance



Following third-quarter results, the company hiked its 2019 outlook. It now expects earnings in the range of $11.30-$11.55 per share, indicating a rise from the prior estimate of $11.20-$11.50.



