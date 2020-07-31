Molina Healthcare (MOH) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s MOH second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $4.79 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. Moreover, the bottom line soared 54% year over year on the back of higher revenues.



Total revenues of $4.6 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.7%.

However, the top line rose 10.1% year over year on increased membership.

Quarterly Operational Update

The company’s net income totaled $276 million, up 40.8% year over year.



Total operating expenses increased 6.8% year over year to $4.2 billion. This deterioration was due to higher medical care costs, premium tax expenses and health insurer fees.



Molina Healthcare’s interest expenses climbed 9.1% year over year to $24 million.



Total membership under Government Program at the end of the second quarter stands at 3.6 billion, up 5.5% year over year.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, 2020, Molina Healthcare’s cash and cash equivalents surged 34.7% to $3.3 billion from the level at 2019 end.



Total assets rose 16% from the level at 2019 end to $7.8 billion.



The company’s shareholder equity improved nearly 1.8% from the figure at 2019 end to $1.9 billion.



As of Jun 30, 2020, net cash flow provided by operating activities stands at $749 million, up 380% year over year. This upside was owing to solid operating results and the normal fluctuations in timing of premium receipts and government payments.

Business Update

On Jul 1, the company closed the buyout of certain assets of YourCare Health Plan, Inc.

2020 and 2021 Guidance

Following second-quarter results, the company reaffirmed its outlook for the current year.



It still expects earnings in the range of $11.20-$11.70 per share.



Molina Healthcare raised its 2020 total revenue guidance to $18.8 billion from the previous projection of $18.3 billion.



The company also announced 2021 premium outlook of $21.5 billion or 20% growth from the 2020 figure.

Zacks Rank

Molina Healthcare currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Medical Sector Releases

Of the medical sector players that already reported second-quarter results, earnings of UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA and Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

