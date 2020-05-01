Molina Healthcare (MOH) Q1 Earnings Miss Mark, Slip Y/Y

Molina Healthcare, Inc.’s MOH first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $3.02 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% due to escalating expenses. Moreover, the bottom line slid 0.7% year over year.

However, total revenues of $4.5 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 2.7%. The top line rose 10.4% year over year on the back of increased membership.



Quarterly Operational Update



The company’s net income totaled $178 million, down 10.1% year over year.



Total operating expenses increased 11.4% year over year to $4.2 billion.



This deterioration was due to higher medical care costs, depreciation and amortization.



Molina Healthcare’s interest expenses dropped 8.7% year over year to $21 million.



Total membership by Government Program at the end of first quarter stands at 3.4 billion, up 0.3% year over year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Molina Healthcare, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Molina Healthcare, Inc Quote

Financial Update



As of Mar 31, 2020, Molina Healthcare’s cash and cash equivalents decreased 3.5% to $2.3 billion from the level at 2019 end.



Total assets rose 5% from the level at 2019 end to $7.1 billion.



The company’s shareholder equity declined nearly 16% from the figure at 2019 end to $1.6 billion.



For the first quarter, net cash flow from operating activities stands at $136 million, down 45.4% year over year.



Share Repurchase Update



Molina Healthcare completed its $500-million share repurchase program.



In the first quarter, it bought back shares worth $450 million.



2020 Guidance



Following first-quarter results, the company reaffirmed its full-year outlook.



It now expects earnings in the range of $11.20-$11.70 per share.



For the current year, the company anticipates total revenues to be $18.3 billion.



Zacks Rank and Performance of Other Players



Molina Healthcare carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Among other players from the medical sector that reported first-quarter results so far, the bottom-line results of Centene Corp. CNC and Anthem Inc. ANTM lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate while that of Humana Inc. HUM beat the same.



5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.