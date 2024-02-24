Molina Healthcare (MOH) Price Target Increased by 5.90% to 422.44

The average one-year price target for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) has been revised to 422.44 / share. This is an increase of 5.90% from the prior estimate of 398.90 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 360.57 to a high of 497.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.85% from the latest reported closing price of 406.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molina Healthcare. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 4.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOH is 0.30%, an increase of 7.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 69,190K shares. The put/call ratio of MOH is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,490K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,475K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,154K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,084K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,831K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,395K shares, representing an increase of 11.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 83.34% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,430K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,306K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 48.13% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,158K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Molina Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.0 million members as of December 31, 2020.

