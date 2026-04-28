Molina Healthcare (MOH) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 166.42

The average one-year price target for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) has been revised to $166.42 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $149.78 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $125.24 to a high of $220.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.14% from the latest reported closing price of $179.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molina Healthcare. This is an decrease of 706 owner(s) or 55.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOH is 0.19%, an increase of 13.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.12% to 51,901K shares. The put/call ratio of MOH is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 3,504K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,167K shares , representing a decrease of 47.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 38.77% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,346K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,682K shares , representing a decrease of 14.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 38.91% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,691K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares , representing an increase of 19.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 86.32% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,411K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares , representing an increase of 31.69%.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,400K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares , representing a decrease of 11.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 20.94% over the last quarter.

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