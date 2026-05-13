Molina Healthcare (MOH) Price Target Increased by 10.23% to 183.44

The average one-year price target for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) has been revised to $183.44 / share. This is an increase of 10.23% from the prior estimate of $166.42 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $130.29 to a high of $262.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.44% from the latest reported closing price of $191.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molina Healthcare. This is an decrease of 579 owner(s) or 51.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOH is 0.18%, an increase of 14.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.97% to 60,650K shares. The put/call ratio of MOH is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 3,199K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,504K shares , representing a decrease of 9.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 29.64% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,791K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,346K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,682K shares , representing a decrease of 14.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 38.91% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,310K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,411K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares , representing an increase of 31.69%.

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