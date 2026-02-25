Molina Healthcare (MOH) Price Target Decreased by 12.12% to 156.67

The average one-year price target for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) has been revised to $156.67 / share. This is a decrease of 12.12% from the prior estimate of $178.28 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $110.09 to a high of $235.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.63% from the latest reported closing price of $145.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,046 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molina Healthcare. This is an decrease of 333 owner(s) or 24.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOH is 0.19%, an increase of 7.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.56% to 59,800K shares. The put/call ratio of MOH is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 3,504K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,167K shares , representing a decrease of 47.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 38.77% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,346K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,682K shares , representing a decrease of 14.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 38.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,744K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 19.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,691K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares , representing an increase of 19.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 86.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,538K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 19.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.