Molina Healthcare (MOH) Posts Q4 Loss, Misses on Revenues

Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of 51 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was of earnings of 90 cents per share. Moreover, the bottom line came against the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.73 per share, mainly due to higher expenses and the COVID-19 impact.



Total revenues of $5.2 billion also missed the consensus mark by 1.3%.



However, the top line rose 22.5% year over year on increased membership, mainly in Medicaid as well as owing to accretive YourCare and Passport acquisitions.

Quarterly Operational Update

The company’s net income totaled $34 million, down 79.8% year over year.

Total operating expenses increased 27.6% year over year to $5.1 billion due to higher medical care costs, general and administrative expenses, premium tax expenses, health insurer fees and other expenses.



Molina Healthcare’s interest expenses climbed 50% year over year to $30 million.



Total membership under Government Program at the end of the fourth quarter stands at 4 billion, up 21% year over year.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2020, Molina Healthcare’s cash and cash equivalents surged 69.4% to $4.1 billion from the level at 2019 end.



Total assets rose 40.4% from the level at 2019 end to $9.5 billion.



The company’s shareholder equity improved 6.9% from the figure at 2019 end to $2 billion.



As of Dec 31, 2020, net cash flow provided by operating activities stood at $1.9 billion compared with $427 million at 2019 end.

Share Repurchase Update

In September, the company’s board of directors approved a share buyback plan of up to $500 million.

2021 Guidance

Following fourth-quarter results, the company issued its outlook for 2021.



Premium revenue growth is projected to be more than 25%. Adjusted EPS is estimated in the band of $12.50-$13 per share.



Total revenues for 2021 are anticipated to be more than $24 billion.

Full-Year Update

For 2020, net income of the company was $11.23, down 2.1% from the year-ago period.



In 2020, the company’s total revenues were up 15% year over year to $19.4 billion, mainly on the back of higher membership.

Zacks Rank

Molina Healthcare currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Among other players from the medical space that have reported fourth-quarter earnings so far, the bottom-line results of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and HCA Healthcare Inc. HCA beat estimates while that of Anthem, Inc. ANTM missed the same.

