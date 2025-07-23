Markets
MOH

Molina Healthcare Inc Q2 Profit Drops

July 23, 2025 — 04:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $255 million, or $4.75 per share. This compares with $301 million, or $5.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Molina Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $294 million or $5.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to $11.427 billion from $9.880 billion last year.

Molina Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $255 Mln. vs. $301 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.75 vs. $5.17 last year. -Revenue: $11.427 Bln vs. $9.880 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: = $19.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MOH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.