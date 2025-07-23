Molina Healthcare Inc Q2 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $255 million, or $4.75 per share. This compares with $301 million, or $5.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Molina Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $294 million or $5.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to $11.427 billion from $9.880 billion last year.

Molina Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: = $19.00

