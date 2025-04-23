Molina Healthcare Inc Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) revealed earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $298 million, or $5.45 per share. This compares with $301 million, or $5.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Molina Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $333 million or $6.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $11.147 billion from $9.931 billion last year.

Molina Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $298 Mln. vs. $301 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.45 vs. $5.17 last year. -Revenue: $11.147 Bln vs. $9.931 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $24.50 Full year revenue guidance: $42 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.