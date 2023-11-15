Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Molina (MOH) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 0.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $367.05 in the previous session. Molina has gained 9.9% since the start of the year compared to the -8.9% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 0.7% return for the Zacks Medical - HMOs industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 25, 2023, Molina reported EPS of $5.05 versus consensus estimate of $4.87 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 2.94%.

For the current fiscal year, Molina is expected to post earnings of $20.83 per share on $33.34 billion in revenues. This represents a 16.24% change in EPS on a 4.26% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $23.77 per share on $38.59 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.1% and 15.75%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Molina may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Molina has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 17.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 17.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 17.3X versus its peer group's average of 15.7X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Molina currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Molina passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Molina shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does MOH Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of MOH have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Centene Corporation (CNC). CNC has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Centene Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 26.58%, and for the current fiscal year, CNC is expected to post earnings of $6.68 per share on revenue of $150.96 billion.

Shares of Centene Corporation have gained 1.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 11.02X and a P/CF of 8.44X.

The Medical - HMOs industry is in the top 27% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for MOH and CNC, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

