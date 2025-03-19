Molina Healthcare Expands Presence With Illinois D-SNP Contract Win

Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH recently announced that its subsidiary, Molina Healthcare of Illinois, has been selected as one of four organizations to provide a Fully Integrated Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) in Illinois. This contract, awarded by the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, positions Molina Healthcare for strategic growth while enhancing its service offerings for dual-eligible beneficiaries.

This new contract will replace Illinois' existing Medicare-Medicaid Alignment Initiative, which currently covers approximately 73,000 beneficiaries. With the go-live date set for Jan. 1, 2026, Molina Healthcare of Illinois stands to gain from the transition as it strengthens its foothold in the state’s healthcare landscape.

In December 2024, MOH secured wins by expanding its services to dual-eligible populations in Michigan and Idaho. Contract wins like these are expected to increase the overall membership and drive premiums. Premiums remain the most significant contributor to a health insurer’s top line. As of Dec. 31, 2024, MOH’s Medicaid and Medicare membership grew 7.7% and 40.7% year over year, respectively. For 2025, management estimates Medicaid and Medicare membership to be around 5 million and 250,000, respectively.

By integrating care services more efficiently under the new D-SNP model, Molina Healthcare can enhance patient outcomes while streamlining operations, potentially driving cost savings and improved member retention. This latest success reaffirms Molina Healthcare’s commitment to serving vulnerable populations and positions the company for continued expansion in the competitive healthcare market. It expects total revenues to rise approximately 8% year over year in 2025.

