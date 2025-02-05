MOLINA HEALTHCARE Earnings Results: $MOH Reports Quarterly Earnings

MOLINA HEALTHCARE ($MOH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $5.05 per share, missing estimates of $5.78 by $0.73. The company also reported revenue of $10,499,000,000, beating estimates of $10,426,584,005 by $72,415,995.
MOLINA HEALTHCARE Insider Trading Activity
MOLINA HEALTHCARE insiders have traded $MOH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MAURICE HEBERT (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 393 shares for an estimated $136,182
- RICHARD M SCHAPIRO sold 136 shares for an estimated $39,809
MOLINA HEALTHCARE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of MOLINA HEALTHCARE stock to their portfolio, and 363 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 748,221 shares (+27.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $257,807,027
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 397,835 shares (+61.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $137,078,027
- FMR LLC removed 331,912 shares (-19.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $114,363,598
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 312,631 shares (-89.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $107,720,137
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 309,211 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $106,541,742
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 286,704 shares (-30.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $98,786,730
- 8 KNOTS MANAGEMENT, LLC added 277,677 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $95,676,387
