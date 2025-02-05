MOLINA HEALTHCARE Earnings Results: $MOH Reports Quarterly Earnings

MOLINA HEALTHCARE ($MOH) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $5.05 per share, missing estimates of $5.78 by $0.73. The company also reported revenue of $10,499,000,000, beating estimates of $10,426,584,005 by $72,415,995.

MOLINA HEALTHCARE Insider Trading Activity

MOLINA HEALTHCARE insiders have traded $MOH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAURICE HEBERT (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 393 shares for an estimated $136,182

RICHARD M SCHAPIRO sold 136 shares for an estimated $39,809

MOLINA HEALTHCARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of MOLINA HEALTHCARE stock to their portfolio, and 363 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

