News & Insights

US Markets
MOH

Molina Healthcare beats Q4 profit estimates on higher premiums

February 07, 2024 — 06:42 pm EST

Written by Puyaan Singh and Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Molina Healthcare MOH.N beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, benefiting from higher premiums.

The company's revenue from premiums rose 5.6% to $8.36 billion in the quarter. Its total revenue of $9.05 billion beat analysts' expectations of $8.37 billion, according to LSEG data.

The health insurer's quarterly medical loss ratio, or the percentage of premiums paid out for medical services, was 89.1%, compared with analysts' estimate of 90%.

Molina's results follow those of rivals such as UnitedHealthUNH.N, HumanaHUM.N and CVS' CVS.N Aetna unit, all of which flagged a rise in medical costs in the fourth quarter, as older adults returned to hospitals to catch up on procedures like hip and knee replacement surgeries.

Molina sees its 2024 medical loss ratio to be 88.2%, versus analysts' estimates of 88.4%.

It expects 2024 adjusted profit to be at least $23.5 per share, versus LSEG estimates of $23.57 per share.

The company forecast 2024 revenue at $39.6 billion, compared with analysts' expectations of $38.17 billion.

The health insurer's main business is Medicaid insurance, which are government-backed plans for low-income people.

Memberships for its Medicaid plans fell 4.5% to 4.5 million in the quarter from the year earlier, while that for Medicare grew 10.3% to 172,000, the company said.

Government-backed Medicare program helps cover medical costs for people aged 65 and older, or those with certain disabilities.

Molina reported adjusted profit of $4.38 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, above analysts' estimate of $4.35 per share.

(Reporting by Puyaan Singh and Pratik Jain; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Puyaan.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MOH
UNH
HUM
CVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.