Molina Healthcare Agrees To Extend CEO Joe Zubretsky's Tenure To Atleast End Of 2027

(RTTNews) - Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH), Tuesday announced that the company has entered into a contract amendment with President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Zubretsky, ensuring his tenure through at least the end of 2027.

Additionally, the executive received a special one-time stock grant that will vest at the end of 2027 contingent upon the achievement of certain financial targets.

Currently, Molina's stock is trading at $349.12, up 0.85 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

