Moleculin's WP1066 Shows Immune Activity, Favorable Safety In Pediatric Brain Cancer Trial

(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (MBRX) announced positive results from its physician-sponsored Phase 1 clinical trial of WP1066 in children with recurrent malignant brain tumors, showing clear anti-tumor immune activity and favorable safety profile.

Diffuse midline glioma (DMG) and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) are among the most aggressive pediatric brain cancers, with average survival rates of only 9-11 months after diagnosis. Current treatment options are limited, and relapsed medulloblastoma and ependymoma patients face particularly poor outcomes.

The Phase 1 study, conducted at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta under the leadership of Dr. Tobey MacDonald, enrolled 10 children with high-grade gliomas. Patients received WP1066 twice daily for 14 days to determine the maximum feasible dose. Compassionate use treatment was also evaluated in three children with high-grade glioma.

Results showed no significant toxicity, suppression of STAT3 activity, and evidence of anti-tumor immune responses. Notably, one DIPG patient achieved a partial tumor response.

WP1066 is Moleculin's flagship immune/ transcription modulator designed to inhibit oncogenic transcription factors including p-STAT3, c-Myc, HIF-1a, while stimulating immune responses against tumors. These targets are critical drivers of cancer cell survival, angiogenesis, invasion, and inflammation.

The trial results, recently published in Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight, provide proof-of-mechanism for WP1066 in pediatric patients. A Phase 2 study is now being planned to further evaluate efficacy and long-term outcomes.

MBRX had traded between $3.63 and $91.25 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $3.84, down 17.91%.

