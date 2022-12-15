Moleculin: Final Cohort Of Phase 1 Single Agent Trial Of Annamycin Shows 80% Overall Response Rate

(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) issued an update on its clinical programs evaluating Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and soft tissue sarcoma lung metastases. The company reported 80% overall response rate in final cohort of the European trial of Annamycin as a single agent for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Of a total of 42 subjects in three of the Annamycin clinical trials, 100% showed no signs of cardiotoxicity.

The company has started screening in Poland for a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial using Annamycin in combination with Cytarabine for the treatment of R/R AML. The company is also looking to expand this trial into other countries in Europe to potentially improve recruitment rates.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.