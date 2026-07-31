Moleculin Prices $9.3 Mln Public Offering To Advance Annamycin; Stock Down 65%

(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) on Friday announced the pricing of a public offering expected to generate gross proceeds of about $9.3 million.

The offering comprises of 12.38 million common shares, or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof, along with accompanying common warrants to purchase up to 37.13 million shares of common stock, at a combined public offering price of $0.75 per share, or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof, and associated warrants.

The accompanying common warrants will be immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $0.75 per share and will expire five years from the initial exercise date.

The offering is expected to close on or about August 3, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Moleculin intends to use the net proceeds to advance the clinical development of Annamycin and for working capital.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering, while Maxim Group LLC is serving as financial advisor.

MBRX has traded between $0.80 and $ 18.25 over the last year. The stock is trading down 65.20% at $0.35.

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